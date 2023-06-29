Must-Read! From his debut in Choti Bahu to his personal life, all you need to know about Vijayendra Kumeria!

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles. The show has a great ensemble cast, and this show brought forward 3 fresh pairings all of whom are very loved by the fans.

The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.

Vijendra Kumeria plays the role of Angad in this lovely tale about family and love.

While he needs no introduction because he has been a part of many great shows before. Not a lot is known about his personal life.

So, we decided to take a deep dive into what is Vijendra Kumeria’s personal life like.

Vijayendra was born into a Gujarati Hindu Family in Gujarat. He has an elder brother.

Kumeria made his debut in 2011, with Choti Bahu, before which he worked as a cabin crew member in civil aviation.

He has been a part of many television serials like Naagin, Udaan, Shastri Sisters, Tumhari Paakhi, and Aaj Ki Housewife Hai….Sab Jaanti Hai.

His last show before taking on Teri Meri Doriyaan was Mose Chal Kiye Jaaye on Sony TV, opposite Vidhi Pandya.

Talking about his love life, Vijayendra has been married to his beautiful wife Preeti Bhatia since 2016, and he has a daughter, even though he is not super active on social media and doesn’t talk to them too much.

Since, 2023, he has played the role of Angad Singh Brar in the Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann.

