Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks silence on doing a show with Shehzada Dhami and on quitting the show Kavya

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

She participated in Bigg Boss Season 16 and was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

Currently, she is making the headlines for her performance in the serial, Kavya where she is playing the lead of the show after a short gap.

Recently, while talking to the media the actress spoke about working with Shehzada Dhami and on quitting the show Kavya.

The actress said " I myself don't know know from where these news is coming I got to know from media only and there is no truth to this. When I came to know I got shocked and called my dad to ask if it was true and he told me the news is false"

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love to watch Sumbul on the screen and are loving her as Kavya.

