Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks silence on doing a show with Shehzada Dhami and on quitting the show Kavya

Sumbul is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following. While interacting with the media she broke her silence on doing a show with Shehzada Dhami and on quitting the show Kavya.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 04:45
Sumbul

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

She participated in Bigg Boss Season 16 and was eliminated just a week before the finale.

ALSO READ - Exclusive! Mishkat Varma on his experience working with co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, "We got along from day one itself")

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

Currently, she is making the headlines for her performance in the serial, Kavya where she is playing the lead of the show after a short gap.

Recently, while talking to the media the actress spoke about working with Shehzada Dhami and on quitting the show Kavya. 

The actress said " I myself don't know know from where these news is coming I got to know from media only and there is no truth to this. When I came to know I got shocked and called my dad to ask if it was true and he told me the news is false" 

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love to watch Sumbul on the screen and are loving her as Kavya. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare )

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Imlie Star Plus Entertainment Television Bigg Boss 16 Hasan Touqeer Saniya Sister Goals TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ankita Lokhande feels proud to be known as Archana from Pavitra Rishta
MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction as she is a huge name in the entertainment business. She rose to fame by...
Shivangi Joshi reacts on actors being replaced in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Exclusive
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.She rose to fame with her...
Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks silence on doing a show with Shehzada Dhami and on quitting the show Kavya
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as...
Sachin Parikh: Revealing details on social media might give you instant fame, but so would your talent
MUMBAI: While social media seems to have become an ideal place for celebrities to reveal spicy details about their...
Sherleen Dutt: Participating in the reality show ‘KINK: Kiss Ishq N Konnections’ was both amazing and challenging
MUMBAI: Sherleen Dutt participated in KINK (Kiss Ishq N Konnections) recently. Excited to have got this opportunity,...
Social Media Abuzz with Talk of Abhira and Armaan's Sizzling Chemistry in Rajan Shahi's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'
MUMBAI: The upcoming romantic scenes in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" produced by Rajan Shahi (Directors Kut production...
Recent Stories
Vash
Breaking Boundaries: How ‘Vash' Paves the Way for Gujarati Content in Bollywood
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ankita Lokande
Ankita Lokhande feels proud to be known as Archana from Pavitra Rishta
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi reacts on actors being replaced in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Exclusive
Sachin Parikh
Sachin Parikh: Revealing details on social media might give you instant fame, but so would your talent
Sherleen Dutt
Sherleen Dutt: Participating in the reality show ‘KINK: Kiss Ishq N Konnections’ was both amazing and challenging
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave: I believe that everyone struggles in different ways and deals with it in their own way
Mrunal Jain
It's up to every actor to choose the work they do : Mrunal Jain