Exclusive! Vishal Aditya Singh and Srishty Rode collaborate for an upcoming project

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 13 is considered one of the most successful seasons in the history of the show.

The show was a huge success and it always topped the TRP charts. We got celebrities like Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill who became a rage in the country.

Late actor Siddarth Shukla's fame tripled post this show and he reached stardom to another level.

It was on this show, that Shehnaaz and Siddarth met and fell in love and were in a relationship. Fans often shipped them as 'SidNaaz'.

Vishal Aditya Singh had entered the show as a wild card entry and he and Madhurima’s fights are still remembered by the audiences.

He was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he aced all the stunts and reached the finale of the show.

On the other hand, Srishty Rode was seen in Bigg Boss Season 12 and she rose to fame with her stint out there and became a household name.

Today, the actress is a well-known actor in the television industry and her reels with her best friend Rubina is loved by the fans and the two give major friendship goals.

As per sources, Vishal Aditya Singh and Srishty Rode have collaborated on a project together though not much is known about the project.

This would be the first time that the two would be working on a project together and the fans are excited to see them together on screen.

