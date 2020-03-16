Finally! TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh breaks his silence on dating Sana Makbul

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh, who is all set to play the role of Parashuram in a mythological TV show dismissed his dating rumours with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Sana Makbul. The actor reveals he is not in a hurry to get married. The actor shares that he is open to a live-in relationship though.

Vishal was earlier linked with actress Sana Makbul when they were co-contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He says, "Sana still continues to be my special friend. But we are not dating. There are times when you connect with a person and the friendship continues for years, but that does not mean you are in a relationship. Sana is a dear friend and I like her a lot. We both share a great bond and I would like to always maintain this friendship."

Revealing why he is single, Vishal was quoted saying, "If I find someone I would love to live with the person, but I do not want to get married. I feel that even if you live-in with an individual, you get to know the person and can have a harmonius relationship."

Credit: ETimes