EXCLUSIVE! Ashutosh Singh roped in for Atrangii's Parshuram

Atrangii - Dekhte Raho is set to come up with a new show titled Parshuram. The show will see senior actor Ashutosh Singh playing Shukracharya's character.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 15:10
ashutosh_singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is titled Parshuram and it will be aired on this channel. 

The details about their roles are not out yet.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Ram Shankar Singh, Hemant Bharati, Sugandha Srivastava and Raj Sharma have also bagged the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actor Ashutosh Singh is all set to be a part of the show

The actor will be portraying the role of Shukracharya in the show. 

We will be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

 Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

Atrangii Prithvi Zutshi Vishal Nayak Shiv Yadav Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal Jethwa Rahul Tirth Bhanushal Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Vibhu Agarwal Akshay Saini hemant bharati Ram Shankar Singh Sonu Singh Rajput Parshuram sugandha dalbir raju sharma anuj bhardwaj Kalyani Jha shankar mishra Ashutosh Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 15:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Exclusive! Ranbir to throw a surprise party on his marriage anniversary
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
VIEWERSCOPE! Twitteratis state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue as BIASED and support Shefali
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
EXCLUSIVE! Ashutosh Singh roped in for Atrangii's Parshuram
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Ruhi’s life in danger, Revati irked
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
“Wo ghar mein kaam sambhalte hain taki hum yahan aram se kaam kar sake” says Superstar Singer 2 Judge Javed Ali while celebrating ‘The Great Indian Housewives’
MUMBAI : ‘Housewives are the spine of every family’. Celebrating ‘The Great Indian Housewives’, Sony Entertainment...
What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more
MUMBAI: Kartik Aryan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Bollywood industry, the actor...
Recent Stories
What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more
What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more
Latest Video