Exclusive! Vishal Kotian reveals the shocking reason why he couldn't do Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared his views on YouTubers vs actors for reality shows

Vishal Kotian is a known actor of television and he shot to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 15. In an exclusive interview with Vishal, the actor revealed the reason why he couldn't do Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared his views on YouTubers vs actors.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 04:15
VISHAL KOTIAN

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian is a well known television personality and he has a good fan following.

He is known as the Birbal of television as his character from the show Akbar Birbal is still remembered by the audience.

But he shot to super fame from the reality show Bigg Boss where he was a contestant and the fans loved his game on the show.

His eviction had shocked the audiences as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played the show in the right way.

He was entertaining the audiences and tried to build true relationships in the house, be it a brother-sister bond with Shamita or his friendship with Tejasswi.

Salman was also impressed with Vishal and his body of work and if one remembers when he had come on the show and told about his struggle, Salman was impressed by the actor and said that he would be going a long way.

ALSO READ : Wow! Bigg Boss fame Vishal Kotian turns Sultan with this unbelievable physical transformation

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what are his views on Youtubers Vs actors on reality shows and he revealed why he couldn't do Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What is your take on this whole trend of YouTubers Vs Actors for reality shows?

I feel that Bigg Boss is a show where if you do well you will win the show. How much the fanbase helps, genuinely, I don't know. I feel we are judging too soon because we feel that there were some contestants who didn't have a fan base and when they came on Bigg Boss they built a fan following. If YouTubers are coming on the show, it is good for them, as everyone  should grow and if there is competition there is all the more fun and actors shouldn't be scared of Youtubers and YouTubers shouldn't be scared of actors. It's a mutual competition.

This time for the first time a wild card entry contestant won the show, so what do you have to say about it?

To be honest I didn't watch the OTT season as I was busy working but I love Bigg Boss and when I get time I will definitely watch it, but when Elvish won that's when I came to know that he was a wild card contestant and I wish him all the best and may he succeed in whatever he does and he also come like Shiv and me. The people who have come from ground level that's fun to watch.

Everyone accepted that you will be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi post Bigg Boss but that didn't happen so in future will you do it ?

Whenever I have the time I will do the show, they had offered me the show  but unfortunately I couldn't do the show and now one would see me in two web series and shooting for a series takes a lot of time but television doesn't take much time and plus I am doing a marathi movie so I am caught up in all this.

If we say you have left television is it right?

No it's not, as whatever I am it is because of television. First I was known as Birbal on Tv then as Vishal on Bigg Boss both the recognitions I got from television. How can I leave the medium? But you have to grow in life and it's  every actor's dream to see himself or herself on the big screen and I am doing it.

Well, there is no doubt that it's been quite some time since Vishal was seen on screen and the fans did miss watching him.

For more news from the world of movies, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Vishal Kotian wants to peek into THIS Bollywood superstar’s closet! Find Out who?

 

Vishal Kotian Bigg Boss Bigg Boss season 15 Khatron Ke Khiladi YouTubers Reality show Akbar and Birbal TellChakkar Tejasswi jay bhanishali
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 04:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Reem Shaikh reveals if she has someone special in her life
MUMBAI:  Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Exclusive! Daisy Shah finally breaks silence on dating Shiv Thakare and reveals if she spoke to Dino about nominating her for the elimination task
MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.She debuted with...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI:  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
OMG! Check out the list of actress who refused to play the role of Vandana Karmakar in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a new serial that has gone on air on Star Plus just a month ago and the audience...
Exclusive! Vishal Kotian reveals the shocking reason why he couldn't do Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared his views on YouTubers vs actors for reality shows
MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian is a well known television personality and he has a good fan following.He is known as the Birbal...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
MUMBAI: Is Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan matched by another celebrity for warmth and wit? Perhaps, but it doesn't...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani to participate in the show together?
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Ulka Gupta to participate in the show?
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Armaan Malik, wife Payal Malik and Kritika Malik to participate in the show
Rashami
Rashami Desai is super excited for Ganpati Bappa's arrival, seeks blessings ahead of 3 major movie releases
Elvish
Shocking! Elvish Yadav reveals he hasn't received the winning prize money of Rs. 25 lakh from Bigg Boss, talks about doing a reality shows in future
Dino
OH NO! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Dino James apologizes for supporting Shubhneet Singh, says "I will never support someone who is anti- national"