Exclusive! Vishal Kotian reveals the shocking reason why he couldn't do Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared his views on YouTubers vs actors for reality shows

Vishal Kotian is a well known television personality and he has a good fan following.

He is known as the Birbal of television as his character from the show Akbar Birbal is still remembered by the audience.

But he shot to super fame from the reality show Bigg Boss where he was a contestant and the fans loved his game on the show.

His eviction had shocked the audiences as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played the show in the right way.

He was entertaining the audiences and tried to build true relationships in the house, be it a brother-sister bond with Shamita or his friendship with Tejasswi.

Salman was also impressed with Vishal and his body of work and if one remembers when he had come on the show and told about his struggle, Salman was impressed by the actor and said that he would be going a long way.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what are his views on Youtubers Vs actors on reality shows and he revealed why he couldn't do Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What is your take on this whole trend of YouTubers Vs Actors for reality shows?

I feel that Bigg Boss is a show where if you do well you will win the show. How much the fanbase helps, genuinely, I don't know. I feel we are judging too soon because we feel that there were some contestants who didn't have a fan base and when they came on Bigg Boss they built a fan following. If YouTubers are coming on the show, it is good for them, as everyone should grow and if there is competition there is all the more fun and actors shouldn't be scared of Youtubers and YouTubers shouldn't be scared of actors. It's a mutual competition.

This time for the first time a wild card entry contestant won the show, so what do you have to say about it?

To be honest I didn't watch the OTT season as I was busy working but I love Bigg Boss and when I get time I will definitely watch it, but when Elvish won that's when I came to know that he was a wild card contestant and I wish him all the best and may he succeed in whatever he does and he also come like Shiv and me. The people who have come from ground level that's fun to watch.

Everyone accepted that you will be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi post Bigg Boss but that didn't happen so in future will you do it ?

Whenever I have the time I will do the show, they had offered me the show but unfortunately I couldn't do the show and now one would see me in two web series and shooting for a series takes a lot of time but television doesn't take much time and plus I am doing a marathi movie so I am caught up in all this.

If we say you have left television is it right?

No it's not, as whatever I am it is because of television. First I was known as Birbal on Tv then as Vishal on Bigg Boss both the recognitions I got from television. How can I leave the medium? But you have to grow in life and it's every actor's dream to see himself or herself on the big screen and I am doing it.

Well, there is no doubt that it's been quite some time since Vishal was seen on screen and the fans did miss watching him.

