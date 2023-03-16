Exclusive! Vishesh Sharma and Aisha Yusufzai roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo?

Ekta Kapoor announced on the grand finale of Bigg Boss that she is coming up with a new show that is based on the concept of beauty and the beast," titled ‘Bekaboo’.
Vishesh Sharma and Aisha Yusufzai

Ekta Kapoor is coming up with a new show titled Bekaboo, which follows the love story of a fairy and a demon.

After gaining a huge fan following in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot is all set to star as the lead in the upcoming fantasy drama series Bekaboo. The show will also star Eisha Singh and Monalisa as the female leads. The show also stars popular TV stars Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi, Karan Jotwani, and Arjit Taneja in pivotal roles. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update about the show.

As per sources, Actor Vishesh Sharma and Aisha Yusufzai have been roped in for the show.

Vishesh is known for his roles in shows like Naagin 6, Apnapana, and more. While Aisha is a pretty well-known social media influencer.

We had previously reported about Arjit Taneja and Shubhavi Chouksey being a part of the show.

Bekaboo will feature two different worlds- fairies (Pari) and Demons(rakshasa). Shalin stated, “I want to thank my viewers for the overwhelming amount of love they've showered on me during my stint in 'Bigg Boss 16'. I'm grateful to have Ekta Kapoor offer me a lead role in 'Bekaboo' just before my exit from the house. I feel that I won the show before the winner was announced.”

Talking about his role in the series, he added, “Exploring the fantasy revenge drama genre is a first for me, and I will be seen essaying the role of a rakshas, who is about to discover the secrets of his lineage. "This show is about to reinvent the fantasy genre and elevate it to a whole new level on TV.” 

Are you excited to watch the new show? Tell us in the comments below!

