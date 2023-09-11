Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya revels what wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya did special for him on his birthday

MUMBAI : Vivek Dahiya is one of the known celebrities of television and he has a good fan following.

He rose to fame for his performance in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and today, he is very successful on television.

Vivek won the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 8” along with his wife Divyanka Tripathi.

He has also worked in many OTT projects and soon, he would be debuting in Bollywood too.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he would be showcasing his dancing moves.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how he felt growing older on his birthday and what special his wife Divyanka did for him.

How does it feel growing a day older?

It’s such a lovely day. All of this is what I wanted and I wanted a working birthday. I was taught since childhood that whatever happens during the first day of the year and on your birthday, that thing will only happen. Always try to work and help others on your birthday.

What was the surprise you got from your wife?

In the morning I got a special cuddle from her since late night I had reached home and was very tired and I thought I will go home and sleep but then when I reached home the full house is decorated and since her shoot is not yet started she has a bit of a time for a time and she is fulfilling the duties of a wife and I really needed her and everything has become very hectic and she is taking care of every little things and she really made is special for me. Also when I reached the rehearsal home she sent a rose with a handwritten note and these gestures are special and go a long way.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are super excited to see Vivek on the show as he is a good dancer.

