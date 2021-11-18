EXCLUSIVE! 'Vivian and Eisha complement each other very well' John aka Sapan Gulaati on his character in Sirf Tum, his bond, and more

MUMBAI : Sirf Tum portrays the love story of two young and pure hearts - Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by cupid’s arrow. It stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh as Suhani and Ranveer.

It is said that the show is inspired by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh and just like the film, even here Ranveer has a best friend, John. We got in touch with John aka Sapan Gulati to know about his character, his bond, and more. Check out what he had to reveal.

Tell us something about your character?

I am playing John in the show, who is Ranveer's friend and we are seniors of Suhani in the medical college. There is a lot of contrast in both the characters, Ranveer is fearless, he is crystal clear, straight forward while John is someone who stays away from problems and is scared of Ranveer. The audience will see a lot of fun moments and chemistry between them in the college sequence, he is a 2 AM buddy for Ranveer so he is always there for him.

How has it been shooting with Vivian?

We went outdoors for the shoot to Dehradun for our initial episodes, the team has been amazing and about Vivian, he is a gem, I got to learn so many things from him. He taught me the technicalities, helped me, and guided me like a mentor to do my best on-screen with him. Well, I have had a great time shooting the scenes with him.

Vivian and Eisha are paired for the first time what are your views on it?

Vivian and Eisha are paired brilliantly together, they even share a great bond off-screen so yes you would enjoy their chemistry onscreen as well. Both of them are really adorable, the fun fact is they are from the same state MP and there are quite a few other actors in our team who belong to the same state. They have their fun anecdotes to share, I am sure people will see that bond onscreen as well.

It is said that the show is inspired by Kabir Singh, what similarities would we get to see in the show from the film?

Nope, a film has to end in the termed time wherein a daily soap is a long story, talking about the character there are intensified layers to each one of them that shall unfold while we go ahead with the show. For a film, it is easier to tell the story in short but when we talk about a daily soap that could be an inspiration but there is a lot more and creatively different from what the film was.

