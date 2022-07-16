EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya fame Pariva Pranati on television characters getting monotonous: Yes, it gets repetitive but thankfully, our show has episodic stories, so we are gifted with a chance to explore a new side of ourselves through different stories

MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya.

The beautiful diva is paired opposite Sarabhai VS Sarabhai fame Sumeet Raghavan who portrays the role of Rajesh Wagle in the show.

Pariva is being lauded for her stellar performance in the show.

We have seen how the makers have introduced several new tracks in Wagle Ki Duniya that are extremely relatable to a commoner.

Every viewer who sees Wagle Ki Duniya is able to relate to the show's content which makes it the most-watched show on the small screens.

The show has highlighted so many social issues in the most beautiful and entertaining way.

Pariva who has been a part of the show ever since the beginning opens up on her character and much more.

A change you wish to see in Vandana's character and why?

I enjoy everything In Vandana’s character. She has a very well-balanced character and I wouldn’t want to change a thing about her.

If you got a chance to do a role reversal with one of your co-stars, who would it be and why?

Frankly, I love my role so there’s no chance I would want to have a role reversal with anyone. But I would love to play each character on my show in different episodes because they all have such well-nuanced characters.

TV show actors are often typed cast which is why they are not able to get opportunities in other mediums like OTT and films. What is your take on this?

I think that is changing now but yes, at times one needs to keep a lot of patience for the right opportunity.

Actors complain about their characters in daily soaps getting monotonous after a point. What is your take on this? Do you feel the same?

Most shows that run too long start with repetitive tracks so maybe characters become monotonous. But thankfully, Wagle Ki Duniya has episodic stories, so we are gifted with a chance to explore a new side of ourselves through different stories and our director Sameer Sir always makes us reinvent our take on scenes.

