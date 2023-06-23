Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya’s Nirbhay Thakur roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Gauna-Ek Pratha!

Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 19:33
Umang’s Gauna-Ek Pratha

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! 'Na Umra Seema Ho' child actor Neil Sharma roped in for Nazara TV's 'Dharmputra Nandini'

As per reports, the channel is coming up with a new show produced by Inspire Films.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, Nirbhay Thakur has been roped in for the Shemaroo Umang show, Gauna- Ek Pratha.

Nirbhay has been a part of shows like Choti Sarrdarani, Ziddi Dil Mane Na,  Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, and Wagle Ki Duniya. He is a child model and has done a lot of ad shoots. He has walked for many ramp shows for children’s fashion weeks.

'Udariyaan' fame Rohit Purohit and Krutika Desai of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame have been roped in to play main leads in Shemaroo Umang’s new show Gauna: Ek Pratha. The project is helmed by Yash Patnaik under his banner Inspire Films.
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Parvati Sehgal Bags Shemaroo Umang’s New Show Gauna: Ek Pratha

 

 

Shemaroo Umang Beyond Dreams yash pattnaik Inspire Films Krutika Desai Buniyad Ram Milaayi Jodi Uttaran Mere Angne Mein Shakti and Pandya Store.
