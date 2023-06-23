Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya’s Nirbhay Thakur roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Gauna-Ek Pratha!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

As per reports, the channel is coming up with a new show produced by Inspire Films.

As per sources, Nirbhay Thakur has been roped in for the Shemaroo Umang show, Gauna- Ek Pratha.

Nirbhay has been a part of shows like Choti Sarrdarani, Ziddi Dil Mane Na, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, and Wagle Ki Duniya. He is a child model and has done a lot of ad shoots. He has walked for many ramp shows for children’s fashion weeks.

'Udariyaan' fame Rohit Purohit and Krutika Desai of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame have been roped in to play main leads in Shemaroo Umang’s new show Gauna: Ek Pratha. The project is helmed by Yash Patnaik under his banner Inspire Films.

