EXCLUSIVE! 'We auditioned kids from all over India before getting Aan for Baal Shiv': Casting Director Rishabh Thakur on Casting for Baal Shiv, Mythological shows and more

MUMBAI: The casting world is filled with gems who have given faces to many hit projects in the industry. Rushabh is one of those Casting Directors.

We got in touch with him to know more about the casting world and he had some interesting revelations to make, check it out:

Mythological shows have a different format to cast actors, what challenges do you face?

When we do these mythological shows, we focus more on their looks, their diction. If the actor doesn't look like a god or goddess then it wouldn't work. Even when the actor's diction isn't up to the mark if their Hindi isn't grasping then we would easily get caught. So yes! even when we are casting someone for Parvati or Shiva, their face also matters a lot. If the actor doesn't look like the god then we have failed at our jobs.

Do you face difficulty in casting when you get the right face but doesn't have the diction?

Yes, there have been times as such but then we keep calm and try to train the artist according to the character. I wouldn't name them but yes, there have been times even with Baal Shiv where we have waited patiently for the artist to grab the diction well as they look perfect for the role.

Which has been your most challenging project?

Before Baal Shiv, I did Vighnaharta Ganesh, even that show had a vast cast and it was challenging as well as exciting but my most challenging project would be Baal Shiv. The casting went on for more than 2-3 months and we were really particular about who fits in which character as it is the only show that portrays the childhood of Lord Shiva. People have never witnessed it, we had to bring characters that people hadn't heard earlier. There were both allegations and appreciation for casting

How did you get Aan Tiwari?

We had auditioned kids from all over the country, and our search stopped at Aan from Mumbai. Aan is one gifted kid I must say, he is barely 5 but he knows all the shlokas all by heart. He is truly the thousands in one.

Which has been your most exciting project? Any actor you desired to cast?

I had recently done a project for Endemol Shine, and doing that was really exciting as I got to cast some big names for it. I have been a fan of Tej Sapru and I am glad I could cast him for Baal Shiv as Daksh.

Have you experienced the tantrums of actors? How do you manage between the production house and the artist's demands?

Yes! that is everywhere. There have been times where I have had fights with them. But then that is part and parcel of the industry. Talking about production houses, there are times when the budget and the demands don't match so we quote according to the requirements, many actors demand big amounts that aren't really the budget they usually work in. At times, despite signing the agreement and bagging the show artists do back out in demand of more amount. We do try to negotiate with artists, but then not all of them know their worth.

Well, we had an intriguing conversation with him.

