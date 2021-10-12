EXCLUSIVE! We had to go through an intense training schedule for Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai: Aditya Deshmukh

MUMBAI: Aditya Deshmukh is an integral part of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared his experience shooting for the show.

What made you give a nod to this show?

Most importantly it's an army show, and every actor gets polished by playing an army role. This opportunity is very huge and different altogether, considering this is a TV show. And since I belong from an army family, so I feel I'm stepping into their shoes while portraying this role. Every character teaches you something, so before this role was been offered they auditioned me for Faizi, then I shot the promo and realised that it was one of the lead character.

How did you prepare for your role?

We had intense workshops, conducted by a renowned FTII who's an actor himself. In Nashik and Pune we had intense training schedule tied up, where we learned army mannerisms and body language. We also met actual army men who taught us how to hold the rifles.

What is the one thing you would change about your character?

This is a very unique character which I haven't portrayed before. Because an army man who also has a flirty side is quite rare and unseen before. One thing that I would like to change is his fear of ghosts because it's illogical.

What was your reaction when you were offered this role?

I got 4 offers before this show amidst this lockdown situation, and when I heard this concept I pitched Reema who was casting for this show and I was approached by Deepak Malhotra who's a casting director for this show. I was a bit confused until the promo was been shot, because I was worried for the confirmation about my casting and felt unconfident. But when I shot for day-1, it was a splendid feeling as the producer had the faith and belief in me and the team.

How did you deal with the creative differences?

It happens everytime and everywhere. Instead of labelling it as differences we give suggestions to each other, sometimes the other person acknowledges it sometimes they don't. I can't really do much about it, but I make sure it doesn't hamper my character.

We don't let the differences bother us once the shot is taken, and everyone holds that level of understanding.

Way to go Aditya!