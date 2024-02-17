Exclusive! We shot for Butterflies in a span of 10 hours: Arjun Deswal

MUMBAI : Terribly Tiny Tales has rolled out a new series Butterflies which revolves around the life of three friends and what happens when one of them is in a relationship. The series features Ashnoor Kaur, Harsh Gandhi and Arjun Deswal in titular roles.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Arjun shared her experience shooting for the project, his association with TTT (Terribly Tiny Tales) and his bond with her co-actors Ashnoor and Harsh.

Arjun shared, “The story is cute about three friends out of which one is in a relationship. This is something that is commonly found in most friend circles and it is relatable. It was an honour to be a part of such a story. It’s very hard to say so much in a short amount of time and I think the TT team has done a brilliant job by just focusing on what they want to give to their audience and picking up the nuances.”

Talking about shooting for the series, Arjun added, “We shot for this project in a span of 10 hours and were already friends. Infact Harsh and my vanity vans also used to be open! We were like roomies. Harsh is the naughtiest among the three of us.”

We asked Arjun if he has personally experience such a thing and he said, “We all go through this phase especially in college where you have friends and you feel that your friends will judge you but at the end of the day they are your friends and you feel light when you have expressed things to them.”

Well said Arjun!