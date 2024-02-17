Exclusive! We shot for Butterflies in a span of 10 hours: Arjun Deswal

Butterflies features Ashnoor Kaur, Harsh Gandhi and Arjun Deswal in titular roles. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Arjun shared her experience shooting for the project, his association with TTT (Terribly Tiny Tales) and his bond with her co-actors Ashnoor and Harsh.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 17:18
Arjun Deswal

MUMBAI : Terribly Tiny Tales has rolled out a new series Butterflies which revolves around the life of three friends and what happens when one of them is in a relationship. The series features Ashnoor Kaur, Harsh Gandhi and Arjun Deswal in titular roles.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Arjun shared her experience shooting for the project, his association with TTT (Terribly Tiny Tales) and his bond with her co-actors Ashnoor and Harsh. 

(Also Read: Wow! From a castle shaped cake to butterflies everywhere, check out Asin’s daughter Arin’s 6th princess themed birthday bash

Arjun shared, “The story is cute about three friends out of which one is in a relationship. This is something that is commonly found in most friend circles and it is relatable. It was an honour to be a part of such a story. It’s very hard to say so much in a short amount of time and I think the TT team has done a brilliant job by just focusing on what they want to give to their audience and picking up the nuances.”

Talking about shooting for the series, Arjun added, “We shot for this project in a span of 10 hours and were already friends. Infact Harsh and my vanity vans also used to be open! We were like roomies. Harsh is the naughtiest among the three of us.”

We asked Arjun if he has personally experience such a thing and he said, “We all go through this phase especially in college where you have friends and you feel that your friends will judge you but at the end of the day they are your friends and you feel light when you have expressed things to them.” 

(Also Read: OMG! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat recently revealed about his special connection with actress Ashnoor Kaur

Well said Arjun!

Terribly Tiny Tales Butterflies Ashnoor Kaur Harsh Gandhi Arjun Deswal TV news webseries TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 17:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie titled Devara part 1 has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever since the...
Oh No! After Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan’s breakup, Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Singh Malkhani-Nyrra Banerji part ways
MUMBAI :Recently the industry and media were left wondering what went wrong between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia as...
Exclusive! We shot for Butterflies in a span of 10 hours: Arjun Deswal
MUMBAI : Terribly Tiny Tales has rolled out a new series Butterflies which revolves around the life of three friends...
Exclusive! The entire TTT team was great; Arjun Deswal and Ashoor Kaur are very friendly and professional too: Harsh Gandhi on shooting for Butterflies
MUMBAI : Terribly Tiny Tales has rolled out a new series Butterflies which revolves around the life of three friends...
Woaah! Sakshi Malik looks super hot in red in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved and hottest star in B Town is actress Sakshi Malik, with ehr small appearances in...
Really! Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel reacts to break-up rumors with Isha Malviya
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 16 successful...
Recent Stories
Devara
Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Nishant
Oh No! After Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan’s breakup, Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Singh Malkhani-Nyrra Banerji part ways
Samarth
Really! Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel reacts to break-up rumors with Isha Malviya
Ketaki Kulkarni
EXCLUSIVE: Ketaki Kulkarni bags Boyhood Productions' next on Colors starring Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha
Neerja
Interesting: Akshita Tiwari shares BTS footage of Chakri’s DEATH SEQUENCE in Colors’ Neerja!
Kunal Jaisingh and Surbhi Chandna
MUST READ: Netizens spot Kunal Jaisingh and Surbhi Chandna dancing together; trend them as #Surnal
Akka Saheb
Audience Verdict: Netizens are in love with Savi’s BEFITTING REPLY to Akka Saheb’s DOMINATION!