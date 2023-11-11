Wow! From a castle shaped cake to butterflies everywhere, check out Asin’s daughter Arin’s 6th princess themed birthday bash

MUMBAI : actress Asin has been away from the limelight for the past few years. But, she keeps on treating her fans with pictures and videos on social media. She has been part of south as well as Hindi films and won praises for her performances in both the industries. Asin married to businessman Rahul Sharma in 2016 and has a 6 year old daughter Arin.

Asin recently celebrated her daughter’s 6th birthday in a grand way where she shared the beautiful decor that included pink and purple balloons, princess props, butterflies, a castle shaped cake and much more.

Asin captioned the pictures, “Princess Arin’s 6th birthday party”

Also on Instagrm she shared a sweet birthday post for her daughter and wrote, “Our little princess turned 6..not so little anymore! To a girl with a love for books that beats Belle, Rapunzel like hair, Cinderella like love for dance parties, curiosity that surpasses Aurora and Ariel, strong will that trumps Merida’s and Jasmine’s and a sparkling spirit that’s just so Uniquely, Unmistakably ARIN, Thank you for making our lives magical May all your dreams come true. #HappyBirthdayPrincessArin #ArinRayn

Asin is yet to announce her next project and fans simply cannot wait.

