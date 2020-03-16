EXCLUSIVE! 'We want to travel and live our life before taking up parenthood' Shiny Doshi OPENS UP about her family planning, Rishita and Dhara's nokjhok in Pandya Store and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

In an exclusive conversation with Shiny Doshi, we asked her about her plans on having a child, Dhara and Rishita's entertaining fights and more.

On asking about her reaction offscreen towards kids, Shiny revealed, 'Its the opposite, I love kids but this Dhara's life phase but it is not Shiny's phase. I am happily married but I want to travel before having kids. As Shiny, I believe when this will happen then the feelings, the universe gives you those signs. Right now, I am not in that state, mentally, I am not in that state of mind in thinking of becoming a mother. I feel Lavesh and I have to live life, travel a lot before producing kids and then travel with them too.

Fans love Rishita and Dhara's face off, sharing her take Shiny said, 'Everyone enjoys it, the best part about our show is that when you see Rishita, she isn't wrong at her place. If she wants her child to have it all first then she isn't wrong. Dhara understands that and tries to do things accordingly but misunderstandings happen and both have a tiff. That's how all families are and I am glad people are enjoying our scenes.

Sharing about Pandya Store's story and bonding, Shiny revealed, 'Our shows essence is that what issues the normal families have, we are dealing with them. Like today Rishita doesn't want to manage households and Dhara agrees to take the responsibility but Suman disagrees and wants all of them to work together, that's how the whole family comes together. Like when the couples in the house fight then the whole family suffers and that has been the USP of our show, people do relate to it.

