Exclusive! This is what Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has to say on being compared with Sriti Jha

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia. He was last seen in Zee TV’s longest-running, top-rated show, Kumkum Bhagya. He will be paired opposite Neeharika Roy and Sambhabana Mohanty.

Now, Neeharika spoke about what made her say yes for the show, being compared with Sriti Jha, and more.

What was the X factor that made you say yes for the show as a lead actress?

I had given a lot of auditions, but things didn't work out many times. I was quite frustrated, in my second audition round for this role, I was given a briefing about the role. Since my childhood, I have been a true believer of Lord Ganesha and Baal Gopal, so I have to show that bond on screen. Yes, I am devoted to Mohan also but have not fallen in love with him so far.

What was your first reaction when you came to know about starring opposite Shabir?

Well, when I heard it, I did not believe it. So I called up the creative to know the truth. When she said yes, I was quite nervous to star opposite him as he is a big name. But when I met him for a mock shoot, he made me so comfortable.

Fans were expecting Sriti and Shabir to pair yet again after Kumkum Bhagya. Are you prepared for the criticism?

I have started getting reactions on the same and have been trolled at the same time. I am surprised that I am being compared with Sriti Jha Ma’am. There is no actual comparison, as she she achieved so much and I am just a beginner.

