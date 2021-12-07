EXCLUSIVE! This is what Rohit Purohit has to say about his breakup with Sheena

MUMBAI: Porus fame actor Rohit Purohit was present at the launch of his upcoming film Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. During an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actor was questioned about the rumors which he has heard that left him stunned.

The actor said there have been so many rumors on YouTube channels and articles which are so baseless. He had read an article that said he has parted ways from his wife Sheena. There was also a detailed article which said why their marriage won't last for a long time. ‘I was stunned when I read those articles. There are so many platforms on which people just write anything about anyone.’

On the work front, Rohit Purohit will be seen in the show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. In the show, he will be playing a doctor’s character who works at the emergency department. He was previously seen in shows like Porus, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Razia Sultan, and Adaalat.

Earlier Rohit Purohit had an affair with actress Veebha Anand. The duo had met on the sets of the show Sanskaar Laxmi. The couple decided to terminate their relationship and move into their individual lives.

After dating Sheena Bajaj for almost six years, the two got married on 22nd January 2019 in Jaipur.

