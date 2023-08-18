Exclusive! “Whatever negative criticism I get, I deal with that in two ways - either I laugh at it, or I block the source of that negative energy”, Sudhanshu Pandey talks on how he deals with negativity in life and about his grand birthday celebration

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj Shah has created a next-level fan following for his amazing performance.

The viewers have seen several shades of Vanraj and he has left everyone spellbound with his fine acting chops.

Over decades of marvelous work, the actor has achieved so many accolades and a lot of love.

The actor celebrated his birthday and for that hosted a very divine celebration with Rudraabhishek.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about this divine celebration the criticism he faces in general and how he deals with negativity in life.

When asked about his unique celebration, and sometimes the criticism that he faces he said, “What happens really is that if there is positive energy, then there will be negative energy as well. The sooner we accept it, the easier our lives become. So, whatever criticism I get, I deal with that in two ways - either I laugh at it, or I block the source of that negative energy. In our lives and the daily workings, even in the happiest moments, the way to block that negativity is you devote yourself to your God, and because if you leave things up to the almighty, nothing is really in your hand. No one can do any harm to you and that has been my attitude since the beginning. Maybe this is the reason, in the way that I have devoted myself, that it has been the blessing of Mahakal that these special Guru’s like Pradeep Kirado Ji, come into my life and I become attached to them so that I get guidance and knowledge to go forward in life. Whatever you have seen here today at the Anushthaan, we have heard about and thought about it but I never thought that I would be able to do this as purely. So, the negative comments you are talking about it is all very small in front of all this, and when you have a positive attitude and thinking in life then these things don’t really matter”.

Negative comments and trolls can definitely not rattle Sudhanshu and we are glad.

