Exclusive! “When I auditioned for Dance India Dance, I was not given that much time to perform", says Siddharth Nigam

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the actors who holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. His acting skills have always impressed his fans. He began his journey in 2011 via an advertisement for a drinks brand and then we saw him in several TV shows and films as well.

He appeared in shows like Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Hero-Gayab Mode On. Apart from these, he has been a part of the films like Dhoom 3, and Munna Michael and he will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tez Raftaaar.

He has done cameos in several shows and also has shown his spectacular talent in music videos as well.

So, here in the article, we bring to you the list of details regarding the first experiences of Siddharth Nigam.

Also read: Woah! Shehnaaz Gill praises ‘Aladdin’ fame Siddharth Nigam for his performance in Salman Khan’s film, and the latter’s reaction is unmissable

When was the first time you made up your mind to become an actor?

Well, when I did Dhoom 3 and then later on I did Ashoka; and after that, I got immense love from the audience. I thought I must continue this job.

When was the first time you gave an audition?

Well, I am blessed that I never had an audition. After doing an advertisement, I bagged Dhoom 3 so for that I gave several look tests and I was giving my shots in front of Shanoo Sharma, Vijay Krishna Acharya and Victor sir.

When was the first time you had a crush on someone?

As of now no crush on anyone!

When was the first time you faced rejection?

This was the time when I auditioned for Dance India Dance, I was not given that much time to perform after putting a lot of effort to reach for the auditions.

When was the first time you were in Love?

I have no romantic feelings for a girl as of now, but I have always loved my work.

When was the first time you did an illegal act?

Well, I have not done any illegal act but unintentionally I have forgotten to wear a seatbelt and helmet.

When was the first time you traveled to a different country?

Chicago was the first time I traveled abroad and that too alone.

Which was your first car?

BMW is my first car and it was my dream come true.

When was the first time you felt like a celebrity?

I feel really inspired when I see my fans standing in front of me. I feel my work is making an impact on all.

When was the first time you bagged an award?

It was for my show – Ashoka when I bagged an award.

Also read: Interesting! Siddharth Nigam hints at his upcoming project with THIS Bollywood actress

Aren't Sidharth's experiences on his firts mind-blowing and unique?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news, updates and gossip.