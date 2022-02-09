Woah! Shehnaaz Gill praises ‘Aladdin’ fame Siddharth Nigam for his performance in Salman Khan’s film, and the latter’s reaction is unmissable

Salman Khan is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 13:33
MUMBAI : Siddharth Nigam is a renowned name in showbiz. His daily soap, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga became the audience's favourite. While Siddharth managed to win the hearts of many celebrated filmmakers and actors from the industry, and thus landed a role in Salman Khan's multi-starrer project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently, at the launch party of Shehnaaz' brother Badesha's song, she was heard praising Siddharth for his performance in the film.

Reacting to Shehnaaz Gill's comment, Siddharth exclusively told Pinkvilla, "That is very thoughtful of her, and she looks stunning in the film. I am just waiting for the film to be completed and released so that everyone can see our work."

Shehnaaz Gill said that the audience will be shocked to see Siddharth Nigam's performance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. When asked if we could see him perform his expertise - action sequences in the film, Siddharth asserted, "Yes, you'll get to see a lot of action in the film."

A few days ago, Salman Khan shared his first look from the film as they announced the movie's name. The actor is seen sporting long tresses and the rugged look has received a thumbs up from the audience. Spearheaded by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to hit cinemas during Christmas this year.

Credit: Pinkvilla
    
 

Television Siddharth Nigam Shehnaaz Gill Salman Khan Alladin Bigg Boss Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Raghav Juyal Jassie Gill TellyChakkar
Latest Video