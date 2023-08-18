Exclusive! “When you sit with Sudhanshu, you will definitely learn new things”, Director-Producer Rajan Shahi on Sudhanshu Pandey and his disciplined nature

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements. And he has always been able to find the stars to match the roles he creates.

The producer extraordinaire reached Suadhanshu Pandey’s birthday celebration which was a Maha Rudraabhishek.

TellyChakkar caught up with the director-producer to talk about Sudhanshu and this is what he had to say, “I always say to him that you are aging in reverse. I had worked with him some 30 years ago as well, in a show where I directed him. Now, he is in Anupamaa. He is a well-maintained man, and his way of thinking is so nice. He is so disciplined. When you look at him, he doesn’t talk about external things, na bakwas baat karta hai, na choti baat hai. He is so particular about his food, and he is very very disciplined and knowledgeable. When you sit with Sudhanshu, you will definitely learn new things, he has knowledge about everything. He is one of the most educated, spiritual human beings and that is why he looks young and fresh.

Rajan Shahi has added another wonderful show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si to his roster and fans are looking forward to see what happens next on the show.

