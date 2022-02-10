EXCLUSIVE! 'Who would lose an opportunity to romance two beautiful ladies?' Ankur Verma on his upcoming show Parineetii

MUMBAI: Parineeti is all set to go on floors from the 14th of February. According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Achal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead.

We got in touch with the charmer Ankur Verma who will be seen as Rajeev in the show, he had some noteworthy answers for her fans and viewers, check it out:

What was the reason behind agreeing to the show?

I am getting to romance with two beautiful ladies and adding it is a Balaji show, who would have said no to such an amazing opportunity. There are a lot of elements in the storyline, I would just say wait and watch.

Tell us something about your co-actors, how has it been?

Both, Tanvi and Anchal are such talented actresses. They have soo much potential in them. I still remember when we did the first mock shoot, I had told them that they are perfect for the characters and I was quite sure I am working with them soon.

Would you use a pickup line on someone?

Well, I wouldn't as I am an introverted person. I would rather wait for someone to approach me as I really cannot approach someone so quick. So yes, I haven't used any but I don't mind receiving either.

