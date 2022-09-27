EXCLUSIVE! Will Ram and Priya's custody battle for Pihu bring differences between Vikrant and Sara in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Abhinav Kapoor answers

MUMKBAI :Television's handsome hunk Abhinav Kapoor is impressing everyone with his fine acting chops in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is playing the character of Vikrant in the show who is Ram's best friend.

Abhinav is paired opposite Alefia Kapadia aka Sara in the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently witnessed Vikrant and Sara's wedding.

The viewers are seeing lots of changes in Vikrant's character ever since he got married.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhinav who spoke about his character and much more.

What changes have you seen in Vikrant's character post his wedding with Sara in the show?

My look changed in the show. I used to wear jeans and a shirt but now, I am seen wearing blazers. My look has become a bit formal. When I talk about my character traits, a lot has been going on in the show right now. I feel Vikrant has become quite mature after his three failed marriages. He has finally found the love of his life and he has become a very sorted character. Vikrant is now a one-woman man and extremely committed to his wife and stepson Ishaan.

Now that Vikrant and Sara are married. Can the viewers expect any track where they will also have a baby?

There are already two kids in the show, Ishaan and Pihu. I feel it is our duty as characters to look after them. But nothing sort of this is there on cards for now. Vikrant and Sara are already raising Ishaan.

Currently, Priya and Ram's custody battle is going to start in the show. Ram's friends will always be there for him. But this time, Sara and Vikrant are married and if they have a difference of opinion in Ram-Priya's battle, it might affect Vikrant and Sara's marriage. What do you have to say about that?

That could happen. But as long as I know, that won't happen because Vikrant and Sara are very much in the sink. I feel both are very mature. They have seen a lot in their lives and learnt a lot. Both are extremely understanding of each other. Their bond and trust are very strong. This is the beauty of Vikrant and Sara's relationship. Their intentions are very similar. All of us are trying to sort the differences between Ram and Priya and make sure that things work out for them.

