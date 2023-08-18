Exclusive! Will Vishal Solanki not be a part of Parineeti anymore? Read to find out

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev and Vishal Solanki plays the role of Rakesh on the show and shines in a negative role.

A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man resulting in a complicated love triangle. Audiences love the cast of the show and they are always curious to find out what is going on behind the scenes.

TellyChakkar has learned an exclusive update.

As per sources on the set, Vishal Solanki might not be a part of the show going forward, sources say that it is because of his on and off track of his character and the show.

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but the sources suggest that the conversation about Vishal’s exit have been happening and things have not been confirmed yet.

Well, if Vishal were to exit the show, fans of Rakesh would definitely be sad and miss, him on the show, because he has received an outpouring of a lot of love.

