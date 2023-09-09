Exclusive! Yashashri Masurkar to be seen in Sony TV's new show 'Dabangi'

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

The popular television channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

It is titled Dabangi. The promo is already out and the viewers are in love with it.

The series is likely to have many great actors who will be essaying pivotal roles.

We already reported about actors like Maahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil and Aamir Dalvi among others who are roped in for the series.

Now, we have also exclusively learnt that actress Yashashri Masurkar is going to be a part of show.

Yashashri is best known for playing the role of Kanak in Rang Badalti Odhani on Star One. She has appeared in several shows such as Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Krishnadasi. She participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

The show is produced by Invictus Media which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The duo has produced several shows together like Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala and many more.

