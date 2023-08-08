Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Utkarsha Naik to enter Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Currently the story has taken an intriguing turn as Akshay and Prachi are about to get married while Ranbir and Prachi still love each other but aren't able to express their feelings to each other.

As per sources, famous actress Utkarsha Naik is going to enter Kumkum Bhagya. While information about her character is yet to be disclosed, it is for sure going to make the storyline more interesting.

Utkarsha Naik is an actress who was last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, is well known for her performance in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Siddhi Vinayak, Prem Bandhan and many more.

