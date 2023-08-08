Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Utkarsha Naik to enter Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates to you from the world of entertainment.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 23:33
Utkarsha Naik

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Also read - Kumkum Bhagya: Evil! Akshay uses Pallavi to separate Ranbir and Prachi

Currently the story has taken an intriguing turn as Akshay and Prachi are about to get married while Ranbir and Prachi still love each other but aren't able to express their feelings to each other.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates to you from the world of entertainment.

Now we're here with the latest update about the show.

As per sources, famous actress Utkarsha Naik is going to enter Kumkum Bhagya. While information about her character is yet to be disclosed, it is for sure going to make the storyline more interesting.

Utkarsha Naik is an actress who was last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, is well known for her performance in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Siddhi Vinayak, Prem Bandhan and many more.

Also read -Abhishek Malik ensures he works out regularly, be it in a gym or on the sets of his show Kumkum Bhagya

Tell us how excited you are about the upcoming episodes of the show.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Kumkum Bhagya Zee TV ZEE5 Mugdha Chaphekar Krishna Kaul Prachi Ranbir pranbir Utkarsha Naik Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon serial TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 23:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Utkarsha Naik to enter Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani roped in for Welcome 3, read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala, are all set to breathe new life into three beloved comic...
Wow! Don 3 teaser to be attached with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2
MUMBAI: Earlier this year, reports surfaced indicating Shah Rukh Khan's departure from the Don franchise. This...
Woah! Gauri Khan guides daughter Suhana Khan prior to her debut in Bollywood, check out what the reports say
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan may be a big admirer of superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, but her mentor is mommy Gauri Khan, who is...
What! Ashish Vidyarthi comments on ex wife Piloo Vidyarthi's upcoming movie poster
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Akelii which has Nushrratt Bharuccha has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over,...
Exclusive! Titliyaan actress Vanya Singh roped in for Crime And Confession Season 2
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Recent Stories
Jacqueline Fernandez
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani roped in for Welcome 3, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mehul Nisar
Exclusive! “He is not the same old timid henpecked mama, he has become much more bold and aggressive”, Mehul Nisar on his return to Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Anupamaa and more
Bhanupratap
Bhanupratap faces a tough decision - who will be the next heir of the Mahajan Group in Sony SAB's Vanshaj?
Bhagya Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi decides to leave Oberoi house after calling off her wedding with Vikrant
ANKITA
What! Did Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain marry again? Read to know more
INDIA'S BEST DANCER
India Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher to grace the upcoming episode
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants have to compete with Rohit Shetty as he turns challenger for this week