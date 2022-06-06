Exclusive! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Sunita Pai roped in alongside Surbhi Chandna for Saurabh Tewari’s next on Colors TV

Reportedly, Sunita Pai has been roped in for Colors' next, which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and have Surbhi Chandna as the female lead.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 16:50
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Sunita Pai ropes in for Surabh Twari’s next for Colors TV starring Surbhi Chandna

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry. 

Also read: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

Sunita Pai is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. She is known for various roles in the television industry.

Now, we have exclusively learnt that Sunita Pai has been roped in for Colors’ next, which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and have Surbhi Chandna as the female lead.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Andita Sinha and RK Tushar roped in for Saurabh Tewari's next for ZEE TV

As of now, more details regarding her role, genre of the show, and the other actors, apart from Andita Pal and Kiran Sharma, have not been revealed, but we will update you on the same.

How excited are you to see Surbhi Chandna in her next role and about Sunita’s stint in Saurabh Tewari’s new show?

Let us know about your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakk

    
    
    

TellyChakkar Andita Sinha Surbhi Chandna Colors tv Voot Saurabh Tiwari Kiran Sharma Madhubala Rangrasiya Badtameez Dil Zindagi Ki Mehek
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 16:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! I am sure people are going to like Ankush in the coming days: Rohit Bakshi on his character and reason to agree to Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Palak Sindhwani begins with her Kathak classes shares pictures on instagram, says "I always wanted to learn this artform since I was a kid"
MUMBAI: Palak Sindhwani is one of the most prettiest looking actresses in the entertainment industry. The actor who's a...
OMG! This is what happened when Karan Kundrra took his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on a bike ride
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town. The two...
Wow! Checkout what will happen in Nakuul Mehta, Karan Kundrra and Mohsin Khan's Multiverse
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Exclusive! Shweta Tiwari to be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial web movie Indian Police force
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is a huge name in the world of entertainment business and she is best known for her performance...
OMG! Is Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam starrer Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan going off air ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Recent Stories
OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event
OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event
Latest Video