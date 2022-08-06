EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Himani Sahani to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh which started airing a few months ago is being loved by the viewers.

The show stars Chhavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar and Nasirr Khan in pivotal roles.

Shubh Laabh has seen many new entries in the show so far.

We had exclusively reported that child actor Aarna Bhadoriya was all set to enter the show soon.

Aarna is popularly known for her roles in shows like Mariam Khan: Reporting Live, and Kya Haal Mr Panchaal, among others.

And now, we have learnt that actress Himani Sahani will soon be entering the show.

The actress will be portraying the role of Maya's sister Isha.

Himani's entry will definitely spice up the drama.

The actress is known for her role in shows like Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Naagin 4, and Tanlines among others.

Shubh Laabh is a story about Savita and her husband, Niranjan, who runs a snack shop in Ratlam and faces a financial crisis. However, things change when the goddess Lakshmi decides to meet them.

