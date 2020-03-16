EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Mrinal Navell shares her views on demand for bold content in web shows, says she has not put any limitations on herself

Mrinal Navell who is seen as Palki Mathur in Star Plus' Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar opens up on her criteria before signing a web show, talks about the love she got from fans for her debut show and much more.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 03:30
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Mrinal Navell shares her views on demand for bold content in web shows, says she has no

MUMBAI: Mrinal Navell is seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

The actress is playing the parallel lead role of Palki Mathur in the show who is Diya and Jhanvi's sister in this popular drama series.

The show just started airing a few months ago and it is being loved by the viewers.

The current plot of the show is going through interesting twists in the story.

Well, it is quite shocking that within a few months of its launch, the show is all set to go off-air.

The actress spoke about the show going off-air and much more in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Swati Rajput opens up if Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar's concept got repetitive: Diya's struggles were different in the first half while her problems are not the same after she got married, so there is no scope for repetition

You had earlier mentioned that you want to explore a lot of other things apart from TV shows but the content in films and especially, web shows is quite bold. How comfortable are you with such content?

Not really! I think the sky's the limit for any artist. When I was young, I was a bit skeptical about the bold content. As long as the script demands it and it is not introduced in the scene just to grab the attention, I don't think there should be a problem. But I think I will only come to know once I explore it. I have not put any limitations on myself. I will decide something with time.

A change you want to see in Palki's character and wish to see that way it should end as the show wraps up?

Palki should be shown a bit mature in the show now. She has been a child throughout the show. Everyone has been quite protective of her. She makes decisions of her own and people keep telling her what to do and what not. At the end of the show, she should be now shown as mature enough and independent enough to take her own decisions.

What would you like to say to the fans who have supported you and the show till now?

It is really humbling. Right from the day the promo was released, I got so many calls and messages on Instagram. It is great that people have started to know me by my character Palki. There are so many fan pages of mine. Everyone praised my work and not just my looks. This is really important to me and that keeps me going.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Oh No! Diya and Armaan of Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar are terrified due to this reason, Deet Inside

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar mrinal navell Star Plus Swati Rajput ankit siwach salony jain Mansi joshi roy jayroop jivan Preetika Chauhan Neelu Kohli Richa Tiwari Krish Pathak Saurav Gurjar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 03:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Parineeti: OMG! Neeti slaps Rajeev
MUMBAI: Colors' Parineeti is all set to grab attention with its spicy and dramatic storyline in the upcoming episodes....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Pakhi in doctor’s disguise threatens to convict Geeta as per Sai’s rules for surrogacy
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase a major twist....
Neetu Kapoor: Finally, I am an actress by choice (IANS Interview)
MUMBAI: She made her debut in 1966 when she was just six-years-old. With time, she went on to become a favourite...
Anupamaa: Sad! Anupamaa to be accused for Shah’s insult in Kinjal’s God-Bharai rasam
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Boman Irani on Samara Tijori: Never looked at her as a newcomer
MUMBAI: As the review of the latest released web series 'Masoom' has started coming in, actor Boman Irani who played...
Harphoul Mohini: Fantastic! Mohini agrees to marry Harphoul on THIS condition
MUMBAI: Colors' show Harphoul Mohini has always been high on drama. We have seen how the makers are leaving no stone...
Recent Stories
neetu
Neetu Kapoor: Finally, I am an actress by choice (IANS Interview)
Latest Video