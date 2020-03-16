EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Mrinal Navell shares her views on demand for bold content in web shows, says she has not put any limitations on herself

MUMBAI: Mrinal Navell is seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

The actress is playing the parallel lead role of Palki Mathur in the show who is Diya and Jhanvi's sister in this popular drama series.

The show just started airing a few months ago and it is being loved by the viewers.

The current plot of the show is going through interesting twists in the story.

Well, it is quite shocking that within a few months of its launch, the show is all set to go off-air.

The actress spoke about the show going off-air and much more in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

You had earlier mentioned that you want to explore a lot of other things apart from TV shows but the content in films and especially, web shows is quite bold. How comfortable are you with such content?

Not really! I think the sky's the limit for any artist. When I was young, I was a bit skeptical about the bold content. As long as the script demands it and it is not introduced in the scene just to grab the attention, I don't think there should be a problem. But I think I will only come to know once I explore it. I have not put any limitations on myself. I will decide something with time.

A change you want to see in Palki's character and wish to see that way it should end as the show wraps up?

Palki should be shown a bit mature in the show now. She has been a child throughout the show. Everyone has been quite protective of her. She makes decisions of her own and people keep telling her what to do and what not. At the end of the show, she should be now shown as mature enough and independent enough to take her own decisions.

What would you like to say to the fans who have supported you and the show till now?

It is really humbling. Right from the day the promo was released, I got so many calls and messages on Instagram. It is great that people have started to know me by my character Palki. There are so many fan pages of mine. Everyone praised my work and not just my looks. This is really important to me and that keeps me going.

