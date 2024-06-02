Exclusive: Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage actress Jia Mustafa to join Colors’ upcoming show Mangal Lakshmi

The channel is all set to launch a new show titled Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw. This is the first project that Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw have signed as they were on a long break from work.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 16:17
Mangal Lakshmi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television. There are many shows which are in the pipeline and while many have launched, some are in the process of being introduced.

Colors, a channel renowned for its diverse and engaging content, continues to bring forth projects with unique concepts and captivating storylines, ensuring the audience remains thoroughly entertained. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Child actor Ruhaan Kapoor has been roped in for Colors TV's next by Panorama Entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”

The channel is all set to launch a new show titled Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw. This is the first project that Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw have signed as they were on a long break from work.

The show will be produced by Panorama Entertainment and they have produced many successful shows and movies. Ishq Subhan Allah actress Urvashi Upadhya is set to play a significant role in the upcoming show, and joining her is Shubham Dipta, according to recent reports.

We exclusively reported that Gayatri Soham, who is currently seen in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, is also on board for the show. Gayatri will be seen as the antagonist in the serial.

Now, we hear news that Jia Mustafa has come on board for the show.

Jia has earlier been seen in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Bisaat, Pavitra Rishta and Carry On Alia among others. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Gayatri Soham is on board for Colors’ upcoming project Mangal Lakshmi

 Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.
 

TellyChakkar Mangal Lakshmi Deepika Singh Naman Shaw Panorama Entertainment Urvashi Upadhya Shubham Dipta Gayatri Soham Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Jia Mustafa
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 16:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Rajrani can justify her actions, her characteristics and personality has its own arc: Manini De
MUMBAI : Manini De is an integral part of Dalchini. The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey under the...
Exciting! Alia Bhatt becomes executive producer for Nimisha Sajayan-Roshan Mathew’s Amazon Prime Video series Poacher, check out the first look and when it begins streaming
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and stunning actresses of our times. The actress who produced Darlings...
Exciting! Alia Bhatt becomes executive producer for Nimisha Sajayan-Roshan Mathew’s Amazon Prime Video series Poacher, check out the first look and when it begins streaming
MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and stunning actresses of our times. The actress who produced Darlings...
Exclusive: Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage actress Jia Mustafa to join Colors’ upcoming show Mangal Lakshmi
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television....
Amazing: Ravi Gossain ecstatic on reuniting with his favourite actors on Mehendi Wala Ghar!
MUMBAI : Mehendi Wala Ghar has recently started airing and has been entertaining the masses with its upbeat drama. The...
Bharat Narang Unveils Striking New Look!
MUMBAI: Breaking away from his clean-shaven avatar in "Mann Attisundar," actor Bharat Narang has set tongues wagging...
Recent Stories
tbmauj
Interesting! With a U/A certificate, check out the duration of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Manini De
Exclusive! Rajrani can justify her actions, her characteristics and personality has its own arc: Manini De
Bharat Narang
Bharat Narang Unveils Striking New Look!
Priya Malik
Congratulations! Bigg Boss 8’s Priya Malik announces first pregnancy with husband Karan Bakshi after misscarriage
Megha
Wow! Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty is off on a vacation with THIS special person
Shivangi Joshi
MUST READ: From her Barsatein shooting experience to her skincare regime; Shivangi Joshi spills beans in a fun Q&A session with fans!
Anupamaa
Must Read: Netizens question the introduction of Shruti in Anuj’s life; say "Let Anupamaa be where she is and move on!”