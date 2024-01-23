Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashita Dhawan approached for Peninsula Pictures next?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows have been made these days and are doing well as the concept and story is different and connects to the audience.

Peninsula Pictures is one of the most reputed production houses and now it's coming up with a new show that has a completely good concept.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Shweta Gautam bags Peninsula Pictures’ upcoming show on Colors?

Peninsula is known for producing shows like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Jai Hanuman - Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo, Ali Baba, Nima Denzongpa etc.

The channel on which the show is about to be telecasted is still unknown.

As per sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashita Dhawan has been roped in for the upcoming show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Ashita Dhawan is a known actress and she is best known for her roles in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, BidaaiPyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii etc.

Well, the show is still in the pre – production stage and soon a formal announcement will be made about the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Peninsula Pictures to launch its next on SAB TV?