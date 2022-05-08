Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Tanmay Rishi Shah enters StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another major and explosive update from the Telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing its viewers hot and spicy updates from their favorite tinsel town.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become an all time popular show and is working magic for StarPlus and the audience just loves the bond and nok-jhok between the lead trio of Virat, Sai and Pakhi.

Now, we bring to you a major update that Tanmay Rishi Shah, who essayed the role of a young Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be entering the show soon.

The show is currently running the surrogacy track, wherein Pakhi is the surrogate mother for Virat and Sai’s child. She however, became the surrogate only to get closer to Virat and get him away from Sai. The audience loves the show and the fresh track that the show presented them with.

