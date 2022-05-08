Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Tanmay Rishi Shah enters StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Now, we bring to you a major update that Tanmay Rishi Shah, who essayed the role of a young Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be entering the show soon.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 23:30
Also read:CELEBRATION TIME! Sai aka Ayesha Singh treats her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin family with a sweet dessert

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become an all time popular show and is working magic for StarPlus and the audience just loves the bond and nok-jhok between the lead trio of Virat, Sai and Pakhi.

The show is currently running the surrogacy track, wherein Pakhi is the surrogate mother for Virat and Sai’s child. She however, became the surrogate only to get closer to Virat and get him away from Sai. The audience loves the show and the fresh track that the show presented them with.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Pakhi is waiting for Virat, trips and falls down the stairs

Latest Video