Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai might have had villains and anti-heroes in the past but what makes Yuvraj different is the fact that he is a criminal: Gaurav Sharma

Gaurav had exited the show and now he has re-entered to spice up the drama. TellyChakkar connected with Gaurav to know more about his experience shooting for the show, the response that his character has been generating among many other details.
Gaurav Sharma

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The show features Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the leading roles as Abhira and Armaan. The serial is high on drama and one of the most important roles which gave a different spin to the drama was Yuvraj, who is seen as Abhira’s stalker. 

(Also Read: Yuvraj has entered Abhira's life. Will this entry create more wreckage in her life, or will love blossom between Abhira and Armaan? Samridhii Shukla Aka Abhira from Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spills the Bean About the Intriguing Track!

Yuvraj is played by Gaurav Sharma.

Gaurav shared, “When my character was initially narrated I was told that it will be of a villain. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai might have had villains and anti-heroes in the past but this one is different as Yuvraj is a criminal! He is a hard core villain and is mad about Abhira. Even after knowing that Abhira is married, he cannot accept the fact and wants her to be his wife at any cost.”

Talking about shooting with the team, Gaurav averred, “I have been shooting with the team. The channel and DKP are outstanding and I am having a great time with this association. I did not think that I would fit into this role as a villain like this has never been introduced but the audience accepted me.

I have done Diya Aur Baati Hum, Shaadi Mubarak and quite some other shows as a villain but frankly speaking I have not got hate messages. People have loved me for my performance and infact, I also get DM’s.”

When asked about his bond with co-actors Gaurav expressed, “I bond well with all the actors off-screen. With regards to Samridhii, we share discussions about art and since she is a brilliant dubbing artist, we often sing together too.” 

(Also Read:Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yuvraj Seeks Sanctuary in Goenka Mansion, Drama Ensues

Well said Gaurav!

