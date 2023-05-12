Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai not going off – air the show will continue its run; false off–air news

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and it is among the top ten shows.

The show has seen many generation leaps taking place in the show from first Hina Khan, Karan Mehra to Shivangi Joshi – Mohsin Khan to Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod and now once again the show has taken a leap and Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are the new leads of the show.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP Productions.

The new pair of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami is loved by the audience and they are waiting for their love story to begin.

Now there was news doing the rounds that the show is going off air but the news seems to be untrue.

As per sources, the show isn't going off air but these are just baseless rumors of the show going off air, some news articles have put out the wrong news of the show going off–air.

A reliable source has informed TellyChakkar that there is no issue of the TRP rating and the show isn’t facing any axe from the channel and the fans can relax that the show is not going off air.

Well, there is no doubt that the show is loved by the audience and now the fans can take a sigh of relief that the show isn’t doing well.

