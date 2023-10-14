Breaking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to get a new cast after Harshad and Pranali’s exit from THIS date? Read to Find Out!

Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that the actors will soon bid farewell to the show. Harshad and Pranali, whose on-screen chemistry has been loved so much that people have shipped their character names as #AbhiRa.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 19:21
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting each day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. 

The show features Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that the actors will soon bid farewell to the show.  Harshad and Pranali, whose on-screen chemistry has been loved so much that people have shipped their character names as #AbhiRa, will soon be marking their exit from the show. 

ALSO READ: Harshad Chopda talks about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Pranali Rathod’s ‘Junk Food’ habits

This will make way for a new generation as per reports. Fans of Abhimanyu and AbhiRa have become extremely sad at the news of Harshad’s exit. TellyChakkar previously gave you the exclusive update that Harshad Chopda’s last date of shooting will be on 30th October.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive piece of update.

As per sources, the current cast of the show will be shooting till the 10th of November, which is also assumed to be the last date of Pranali on the show and any other cast member who isn’t staying on. Post which it is being reported by sources that there will be an all-new cast for the show.

And if the news is correct, then this will be the third generation that the show is taking after Naira-Kartik’s story and then obviously AbhiRa’s. 

Fans of Harshd and Abhira are heartbroken with this news and while Harshad has not given an official confirmation. 

There have been reports also swirling around that we will also see Pranali exiting the show, but there has again been no confirmation yet.

What are your thoughts on Harshad’s exit from the show? Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Interesting: Fahmaan Khan opens up replacing Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

Harshad Chopda exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav Aarohi Neil Manjari Tellychakkar hera mishra Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Jay Soni AkshNav Shareyansh Kaurav
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 19:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Himesh Reshammiya turns nostalgic on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, remembers the late iconic singer KK!
MUMBAI : After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has...
Anupamaa: Battle! Anupama fight for Samar’s justice till her last breath
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! From Madhurima Tulli assaulting Vishal Aditya to Sara Khan-Ali Merchant’s wedding, here are WTF moments in Bigg Boss so far
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Vanraj and Anupama struggle to get justice for Samar
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Big News: Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly to take a 5 year leap!
MUMBAI: Anupamaa’ is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in...
Recent Stories
TAYLOR SWIFT
From Barbie, Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, the theatres belong to the female audience this year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupamaa
Big News: Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly to take a 5 year leap!
Ankur Nayyar
Exclusive! The season 1 of Pandya Store was a hit and now it is our responsibility to take it ahead: Ankur Nayyar on experience shooting for Pandya Store
Pandya Store
Exclusive! Pandya Store has come as a career changing opportunity for me: Shabaaz Abdulla Badi
Kishori
Kya Baat Hai! This is what Kishori Shahane does when not shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Read to Find out more!
Anupamaa
Inspiring! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly conveys a crucial life lesson to her fans; Says ‘Don’t be afraid to walk alone’
Piyali
Exclusive! My character is beautifully layered and this is the first time I am playing a positive character: Piyali Munsi on experience shooting for Pandya Store