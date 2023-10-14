Breaking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to get a new cast after Harshad and Pranali’s exit from THIS date? Read to Find Out!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting each day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The show features Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that the actors will soon bid farewell to the show. Harshad and Pranali, whose on-screen chemistry has been loved so much that people have shipped their character names as #AbhiRa, will soon be marking their exit from the show.

This will make way for a new generation as per reports. Fans of Abhimanyu and AbhiRa have become extremely sad at the news of Harshad’s exit. TellyChakkar previously gave you the exclusive update that Harshad Chopda’s last date of shooting will be on 30th October.

As per sources, the current cast of the show will be shooting till the 10th of November, which is also assumed to be the last date of Pranali on the show and any other cast member who isn’t staying on. Post which it is being reported by sources that there will be an all-new cast for the show.

And if the news is correct, then this will be the third generation that the show is taking after Naira-Kartik’s story and then obviously AbhiRa’s.

Fans of Harshd and Abhira are heartbroken with this news and while Harshad has not given an official confirmation.

There have been reports also swirling around that we will also see Pranali exiting the show, but there has again been no confirmation yet.

