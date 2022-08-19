EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta's Pranali Rathod reveals her favourite co-star of all time, exploring new activities with Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and more

 Pranali has been one of the most adored actresses on Television currently as Akshara, she is also one of the most adored co-stars from the Yeh Rishta Family.

Pranali Rathod

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In an exclusive conversation with Pranali aka Akshara, we asked her about her favourite co-star, exploring Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and more. 

Who has been your favourite co-star from all your shows? 

Well, I would say it's Harshad, I have been with him for the longest time and this journey has been absolutely amazing. 

Who do you think is the most adored person on the sets of Yeh Rishta?

It's me, jokes apart, all of them are adorable so cannot take one name. 

What more are you planning to explore with RWSP?

Well, everything that the show has to offer, I already tried singing, even did a stunt to propose Abhimanyu, whatever the show gives me to do, dancing, doing more fun activities I will be up for it. I am thoroughly enjoying my time on the show.

Talking about the show Yeh Rishta, fans' favourite Jodi AbhiRa will soon get separated and the show shall take a year-long leap, there have been rumours that Dr Kunal will manipulate Akshara into agreeing to lend her voice to his sister Maya and in return, he would do Abhimanyu's surgery. Anisha's death has indeed changed the dynamics of their relationship, what will happen after the leap?

We are totally adoring Pranu and you guys? 

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Aarohi is going crazy as Akshara has one more suitor

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

