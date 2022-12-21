Exclusive! Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka fame Prabhat Chaudhary roped in for Beyond Dream’s Bhediya starring Karana Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

As we reported earlier that Karan Kundra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh will be seen in Yash and Mamta Pattnaik’s Beyond Dreams next titled ‘Bhediya’ for Colors.

Gashmeer Mahajani stated that his upcoming television show is not a vampire story but is loosely based on a werewolf story. It is a story about two brothers and their relationship, who basically are werewolves and live as humans but they become werewolves at their own will and it's a fight between the ideology of two brothers, misunderstandings between them and a beautiful love story is also woven into it with a girl. It is a fairly new concept for Indian television and we are trying to do it in a more classy way as we can.

Now, we bring you an exclusive update that the actor Prabhat Chaudhary has been roped in for the show.

Prabhat Chaudhary is known for his roles in Nima Denzongpa, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Fattu Boyfriend, and Fikraan.

Prabhat has bagged a massive fan following on his social media platforms for his style and content.

‘Bhediya’ brings together two mavericks of the television world, Karan and Gashmeer together and while some believe that this story is inspired by a show in Hollywood, Gashmeer said that he wanted to create his own version of the character and also revealed that the show will have 52 episodes and that the show was offered to him when he was doing Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

