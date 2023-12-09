Exclusive! “You will be seeing more of me in different shades”, Vishal Gandhi on his new show Tose Naina Milaike, fans' reaction and challenges while shooting

MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Their latest is a show titled ‘Tose Naina Milaike’ starring Supriya Kumari and Vishal Gandhi, Prateik Chaudhary in lead roles. The show is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played the role of Kabir in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

Vishal will be seen playing the lead role in the show, and TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his new show, what the audiences can expect, and more.

Talking about the challenges of the character he said, “It is a bit challenging what I am doing, but it's nice. I have a lot of support from our crew, from my directors and producers and even the writers. They help me understand things that this is how you have to speak and this is what you have you to do. So, for the first time, I am using a dialect or lehja as we call it, because it is a show based in Bihar, so for me, using that for the first time, was a bit difficult. Some of our assistant directors are from the North side and they help. I figure it out that say this and not that, because sometimes those languages, those words may sound rude, but that is not how it is intended to be. Over here in Mumbai, the word ‘Saala’ is so casual. But over there, it is a abuse. So, I had to get that thing in habit. These are the certain nuances that I have to understand and take care of. It is a bit challenging only because we have shot for a smaller amount of time. But over time, I feel like that will be very easy. “

Talking about audiences and their reaction, he said, “Like many of them, my roles has been as a lead and recently, they had been feeling like I needed more screen space. I feel that as an actor, you should do a role that feels good. They were complaining that they wanted to see more of me, so I would like to tell them that you will be seeing more of me, that to in different shades. I just want them to keep loving me the way they have over the past decade. Whatever character I have played, whatever role that I have done, I appreciate it, and I would request them to do the same for this show and shower their love and blessings on Tose Naina Milake.”

Vishal will be seen playing the lead role opposite Supriya Kumari in Dangal TV’s Tose Naina Milaike, produced by Cockrow & Shaika Entertainment.

He is also well known for playing the grey character of Mihir Sukhadia in Tamanna. Later, he becomes a part of shows like Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Katha Anakahee.

