EXCLUSIVE! 'Yuvraj is synonymous to KAAND, there are interesting twists to come' Siddharth Shivpuri gets CANDID on his return in StarPlus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahtein is A passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynaecologist, Dr Preesha Srinivasan who falls in love while raising their sibling’s son, Saransh together.

Star Plus’s popular daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein is gearing up for interesting twists and dramas. We had exclusively updated about the leap and upcoming track of the show with Siddharth Shivpuri re-entering the show. We got in touch with the dapper to know more about his return.

What more can we expect from Yuvraj with his return?

Every time Yuvraj Pillai comes back, he returns with a major twist. Yuvraj is synonymous with Kaand so whenever he comes back he will bring a new kaand with him. He has already begun with Preesha and Rudraksh's separation. And the show has taken 5 years leap.

What is the one thing that you love about your character?

The freedom of the character. When we started doing the negative, the director and I had decided that let's not make him a cliched negative character. Then there is one negative character who is entertaining the viewers as well. The freedom of this character from going from Black-White-Grey. The freedom Yuvraj has the freedom to troll anybody, be it leads or anybody in the show. This is the best thing I love about my character.

What was Sargun and Abrar's reaction to your return?

They were very happy, they even called me. Rudraksh was quite excited and missing me, even I was missing them too. I had a warm welcome on the sets too. So yes, I am equally excited to be back.

Are you all excited to see Yuvraj back?

