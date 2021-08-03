EXCLUSIVE! Zee Comedy Show has given me a chance to explore new characters: Chitrashi Rawat

MUMBAI: As the pandemic continues to cast its shadow of stress over India, Zee TV makes an attempt to lighten up the nation’s collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of some much-needed humor and rib-tickling comedy on its upcoming reality show, Zee Comedy Show.

In an exclusive conversation with Chitrashi Rawat, she shared, “To be honest, I am very excited for the show because I get to be a part of a show and explore new characters. I am really hoping that the amount of effort and challenges that I am putting reaps good results. It is challenging as I get to perform new characters in every single episode. I hope the audience enjoys different styles. We are trying a lot of new gimmicks with our skills so one we have like a 90’s set up , one we have like a float , one we have like a miniature set so we have these different different kinds of set now where we as an actor perform small skits and there are a lot more and I am extremely excited for all the episodes that till now there is lot to come because the writing of our show is also amazing . Our writers are very y good , we are relevant, we are talking and keeping it in a very light manner which people see and can connect with.”

When asked about the co-star she admires the most, Chitrashi says, “There is no comparison between anyone because all the artists who are far off the show they are amazing, they are wonderful artists, wonderful human being and we work as a team because we all artists are to make the show better. I’ve seen there is so much of talent and I am in awe of everybody, everybody who comes on stage and perform and is trying their level best to do so I really can’t say who’s my favourite but there’s one thing I can definitely say that when I saw Sugandha (Mishra) perform in one of the skits which you will see in one of the coming episodes, that was the first time I was seeing her perform and I was in splits. Sugandha is such a hard working girl.”

