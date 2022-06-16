EXCLUSIVE! Ziddi Dil Maane Na actor Priyanshu Parashar joins the cast of Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

Sony SAB is known for presenting some light-hearted shows that one can watch with their family. The shows are not about the typical saas-bahu drama but gives a good message to the viewers with a wholesome of entertainment.

After Pushpa Impossible that has hit the small screens a few days ago, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

Peninsula Pictures is bringing another fantasy fiction drama series Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul whose story is based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.

We were the first ones to report that Shezaan M Khan will be playing a pivotal role in the show.

We had also exclusively reported about actor Aayush Shrivastava who has bagged a parallel lead in the show.

Nothing much is revealed about their characters yet.

Actors like Behzaad Khan, Mohit Abrol, Veer Chaudhary, Roselyn D'Souza, Rajdeep and many more will also be seen in the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Priyanshu Parashar will also be a part of the show.

Nothing much is known about Priyanshu's character yet.

The actor is known for his performances in shows like AK vs AK, Vighnaharta Ganesha, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na among others.

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jayesh Barbhaya BAGS JD Majethia's Pushpa Impossible for Sony SAB