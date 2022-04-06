EXCLUSIVE! Zindagi Ki Mehek actress Kiran Sharma joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

Surbhi Chandna and Arjit Taneja are locked to play the leads. This is the first time Surbhi and Arjit will be teaming up for a show.
kiran

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and more shows are set for the launch in the upcoming months. 

Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days. 

Saurabh Tewari is coming up with a new show which will be aired on the Colors channel. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actress Surbhi Chandna and Arjit Taneja are locked to play the leads. 

This is the first time Surbhi and Arjit will be teaming up for a show. 

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Arjit Taneja to romance Surbhi Chandna in Saurabh Tiwari's upcoming show on Colors

The viewers can't wait to see this fresh new pairing. 

And now, one more actress is roped in for the show.

Actress Kiran Sharma will be joining the show's star cast.

Nothing much is revealed about Kiran's character yet.

The actress is known for her roles in shows like Zindagi Ki Mehek, Oass, and Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

 

