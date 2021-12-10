EXCLUSIVE! Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana's Pritam aka Hasan Zaidi meets with an ACCIDENT!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive piece of news from StarPlus' Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana.

The exclusive news is that Pritam aka Hasan Zaidi got injured on wednesday, it was a minor accident while he was heading to the shoot, the accident wasn't related to the sets but the shoot was halted for a day for his good health. A source close to the shoot revealed that 'Hasan is fine now and shall continue shooting'.

The upcoming track of Star Plus popular serial Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana will showcase an interesting twist and turn. It was earlier seen that Amrita and Pritam reach Ludhiana post overcoming all odds. Amrita gets a warm welcome from her parents and Pritam too.

Amrita gets much open and fun-loving with Pritam where she also starts teasing him. Pritam too loves Amrita's company and has started losing his heart. Further, Pritam learns from Amrita's parents that they are planning her remarriage and Amrita is still in the dark. It would be interesting to see what happens next on the show.

