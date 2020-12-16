EXPLOSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up on her RETURN in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The current track of the show revolves around Anant and Gehna’s marriage.

Well, the show started off with a bang with the primary cast of Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s first installment. Actors like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel and Mohammed Nazim were seen in the initial episodes and the audience were totally in awe of Gopi, Ahem and Kokila.

Now, it has been a while that the trio have bid an adieu to the show. However, their presence is dearly missed in the show.

In a recent Q and A on Instagram, Devoleena was asked about her comeback in Saathiya 2. Devoleena patiently replied that she has no idea about the future tracks of the show which can mark her comeback in the show.

