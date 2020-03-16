Explosive! Karan Johar falls in trouble as Kartik Aaryan’s fans demand legal action against the filmmaker

Karan Johar who is gearing up for his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is currently hosting Koffee With Karan season 7 with eminent celebs from the entertainment industry

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is churning out fresh episodes of Koffee With Karan every Thursday and giving us a gist into the personal lives and gossip of different celebs. While the coach saw different guests each week, one actor seemed to pop up in all the conversations – Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan. And now, his fans have taken to social media to say they aren’t ok with the repetitive mentions.

Calling Karan Johar a bully, one user tweeted, “Why is karan so interested in everyones S*X life Maybe coz he aint getting any KWK used to be fun b4 karan started to make it vulgar And why mention #KartikAaryan in every episode and specify his relationships. Simply a bully Karan is..”

One user, not happy with the repeated mentions of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars on Koffee With Karan Season 7, tweeted, “#KoffeeWithKaranS7 please kartik take some legal action against that joker karan. In every episode he tried to link every other your ex girlfriend. It’s a serious matter. It’s a character assassination. Please speak up for yourself. We are with you #KartikAaryan”

Talking about Kartik and Karan, the duo had a massive fallout in 2021 when the young star walked out of Dostana 2. This in turn created a lot of bad blood between the filmmaker and the star and we hardly ever saw them together since. However recently a recent clip of them showing them interacting at an awards function went viral.

Credit: Koimoi
    
 

