Explosive! Karan Johar falls in trouble as Kartik Aaryan’s fans demand legal action against the filmmaker

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is churning out fresh episodes of Koffee With Karan every Thursday and giving us a gist into the personal lives and gossip of different celebs. While the coach saw different guests each week, one actor seemed to pop up in all the conversations – Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan. And now, his fans have taken to social media to say they aren’t ok with the repetitive mentions.

Calling Karan Johar a bully, one user tweeted, “Why is karan so interested in everyones S*X life Maybe coz he aint getting any KWK used to be fun b4 karan started to make it vulgar And why mention #KartikAaryan in every episode and specify his relationships. Simply a bully Karan is..”

One user, not happy with the repeated mentions of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars on Koffee With Karan Season 7, tweeted, “#KoffeeWithKaranS7 please kartik take some legal action against that joker karan. In every episode he tried to link every other your ex girlfriend. It’s a serious matter. It’s a character assassination. Please speak up for yourself. We are with you #KartikAaryan”

Talking about Kartik and Karan, the duo had a massive fallout in 2021 when the young star walked out of Dostana 2. This in turn created a lot of bad blood between the filmmaker and the star and we hardly ever saw them together since. However recently a recent clip of them showing them interacting at an awards function went viral.

Credit: Koimoi



