EXPLOSIVE! Netizens are disappointed with the makers of Udaariyaan for the leap; suggests they go the Imlie way and let the leads leave the show

 Tejo and Fateh decide to not reveal anything to the family about Nehmat's truth. While making Nehmat sleep, Tejo wonders if Jasmine would have been here then she would also have a daughter, and Nehmat would get a sister too. 

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Netizens are now comparing the generation leap of Udaariyaan with Imlie and want the actors of the show to take an exit just like Sumbul and Fahmaan rather than letting it go out of hands completely. Check out what they had to share: 

Jasmine and Naaz begin their life in a small room while Naaz keeps asking whether she will ever get to meet Jassu's family. On the other hand, Tejo and Fateh decide to not reveal anything to the family about Nehmat's truth. While making Nehmat sleep, Tejo wonders if Jasmine would have been here then she would also have a daughter, and Nehmat would get a sister too. 

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine will plan on putting Naaz in school and she does her admission to the same school as Nehmat, what will happen when Naaz and Nehmat will come to know that they are sisters? What will be the Virks' reaction?

