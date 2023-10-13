Explosive! Shivangi Joshi talks about her reaction to rumours about she being replaced on a show because of poor acting skills

Shivangi

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved celebrities on television today. While she rose to immense fame with her stint in Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ she continues to amaze the audience with her stint in ‘Barsatein’ on Sony TV.

As much as her chemistry was loved with Mohsin Khan, the viewers are smitten with her character and chemistry with co-actor Kushal Tandon. Their fans even ship their names together as #KuShiv. ‘Barsatein’ is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Well, we stumbled upon an interesting piece of information about the actress in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Shivangi mentioned the time she was associated with Swastik Productions and a piece of information was circulated the she will be replaced because of her poor acting skills.

Shivangi mentioned that at first she was shocked and later she called the producer who said that they both know what the truth is so she does not need to worry.

