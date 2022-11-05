EXPLOSIVE! Sunil Pal accuses Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui of making VULGAR jokes; the latter REACTS

Munawar Faruqui is currently the talk of the town. He won the hearts of viewers with his performance in Lock Upp. He also won the show.
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui is currently the talk of the town. He won the hearts of viewers with his performance in Lock Upp. He also won the show. 

Days after the reality show came to an end, the Lock Upp winner conducted his first Instagram live on Wednesday. The live session was attended by more than 1.4 lakh people. Yes, you read that right. 

Munawar, during his chat with fans, talked about his equation with his co-contestant Payal Rohatgi and also reacted to Sunil Pal's allegations about him. 

For the uninitiated, comedian Sunil Pal had attended Lock Upp premiere and had targetted Munwar, accusing him of making vulgar jokes and indirectly calling him a ‘terrorist’. Reacting to the same, Munawar said, “Sunil Pal bhai to chalu hi ho gaye they, band hi nahi hore they. Kya bhadke huye they mere pe. Main bola, ‘Sunil bhai, maine tumhara kya bigada hai yar’ (Sunil Pal was very angry with me, I said what have I done to you).” 

Reacting to Sunil Pal's post in which he tagged Munawar and asked to save comedy from vulgarity, Munawar said, “I respect and love comedy as much as you do. Please don't say that comedy is in danger because of me. You have a right to your opinion. We all can save comedy together. Your way is different, mine is different. When you came on stage, you must have felt I was disrespecting but I was not. Even if you think I did, I didn't mean it. You said ‘aukaat (worth)’ nahi hai meri, aukaat bana lenge.” 

On the work front, Munawar won Lock Upp and also took away the cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a car. Payal was the first-runner up while Anjali was declared the second runner-up. 

What is your opinion on Munawar’s reaction to Sunil Pal's post? Hit the comment section. 

