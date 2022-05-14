Explosive! Tejasswi Prakash finally opens up on whether she is engaged to Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: The love birds of telly town, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, are enjoying their personal space after Bigg Boss 15. The couple is often snapped by paparazzi enjoying each other’s company. They are a match straight from heaven. Fans can’t stop themselves from taking major couple goals from them. They have been all over social media since the last few days with frequent Instagram posts.

In a recent conversation, Naagin star Teja revealed how different and difficult it is as she is slightly private when it comes to such matters.

Also read Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! All Stars give a ravishing performance that makes Ranveer Singh get up from his seat

She opened up on what it’s like to date someone from the industry. “Karan has been vocal about his dating history in the past. I, on the other hand, am an extremely private person. I’ve never dated an actor. I always feared things would leak. So for me, it’s new,” she said.

Also read Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! All Stars give a ravishing performance that makes Ranveer Singh get up from his seat

Elaborating on how people recognise them wherever they go, Tejasswi Prakash said, “There’s a massive difference. Nobody cares if you are out with your boyfriend if he isn’t an actor. They let you be. But with Karan people know his car. It’s not a normal relationship.”

Tejasswi also had a stern opinion on people who keep asking the couple about their marriage plans. “All the positive rumours about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain. In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it,” she said.

Tejasswi is known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur (2015–16). In 2020, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In 2021, she appeared in the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss and emerged as the winner of the show.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Koimoi